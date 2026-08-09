Man critically injured was stabbed at Southside apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured after being stabbed at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called for a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Treehaven Drive at 3:55 p.m., officials with Richmond Police said. That address is the Southwood Apartments.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured was stabbed at Southwood Apartments

SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured was stabbed at Southside apartments

Jon Burkett said officers with the department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing were released.

Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.