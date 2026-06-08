Richmond seeks community feedback on transit and bike infrastructure plans

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Department of Transportation is inviting the community to give feedback on new transportation projects.

The first survey focuses on dedicated transit lane improvements, while the second focuses on bicycle infrastructure.



In survey No. 1, community members can give feedback on proposed dedicated transit lane improvements on the following roadways:



US Route 1 James River Bridge between Riverside Drive and South 2 nd Street

Street Chamberlayne Avenue between Overbrook Road and Mitchell Street

Survey No. 2 asks for feedback on street reconfigurations for bicycle infrastructure improvements intended to better manage speeds and provide safe, comfortable space and access for people walking, biking, rolling, taking transit and driving in the following areas:



Midlothian Turnpike

Leigh Street Martin Luther King, Jr Bridge

Westwood Avenue and Hamilton Road Corridor

“These projects touch important streets on the high injury network and reflect the City’s continued commitment to creating safe access to jobs, housing, and services. We manage speed by promoting human-centered design that works for everyone,” said Andy Boenau, RDOT Director. “Whatever age, ability, or mode, these human-centered designs expand transportation choices, improve affordability for all, and support safer access throughout our city. Community feedback is critical as we continue building a more accessible and connected Richmond.”

Click here to access the first survey on transit lane improvements.

Click here to access the second survey on bike infrastructure.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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