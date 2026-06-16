Tiffany & Co. closing its only Richmond store at Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Jewelry store Tiffany & Co. is closing its Stony Point Fashion Park location in Richmond, the iconic brand said in an email to customers.

The message indicated the store would close June 30, 2026.

"We are still at your service," the email read. "We look forward to assisting you virtually or at your nearest Tiffany store, from helping you find the perfect gift to taking a closer look at our iconic jewelry collections."

TheStreet.com recently reported Tiffany & Co. has been closing stores around the country "during a turbulent period for the global luxury market, as softer consumer demand, rising operating costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and changing shopping behaviors continue reshaping how major brands approach brick-and-mortar retail."

The Stony Point store opened in 2011, according to a Richmond Times Dispatch report. It was the first Tiffany & Co. location in Richmond and just the second in Virginia, the RTD article stated.

Tiffany & Co.'s Tysons Corner store will be the only remaining store in Virginia.

Earlier this year, the Richmond area's only Saks Fifth Avenue store closed its Stony Point Fashion Park location after the store's parent company filed for bankruptcy.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.