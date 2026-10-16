The man behind the music: Richmond jazz legend Stu Gardner composed the 'A Different World' theme song

RICHMOND, Va. — There is a song millions of Americans know by heart — even if they do not know the name of the man who wrote it.

Stu Gardner composed the theme song to "A Different World," the 1987 hit television series that gave audiences across the country a glimpse into life at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs. Gardner is a jazz musician and Richmond resident, and nearly four decades later, his music is reaching a new generation.

"I'd already created the music," Gardner said. "The lyrics was in the form of like a poem, but it was so long. Kathy said, 'Come over the house on Friday night, and two of us will sit down. We'll go through the lyrics and see if we can pick out the right words to put it in the song. And that's how A Different World became the theme song."

Learning by ear

Gardner grew up in the heart of Virginia's capital city, first learning piano at 9 years old — entirely by ear.

"I play everything by ear. I never had music lessons or anything like that," he said.

His passion for music and his commitment to always improving eventually positioned him at the top of his industry. He went on to serve as musical director for several popular television shows, including "A Different World."

"I was a professional student," Gardner said.

That dedication, he says, was rooted in something deeper than ambition.

"If you believe in God, God gave it to you. Use it," he said.

A legacy renewed

Set at the fictional Hillman College, inspired by real HBCUs in Virginia, "A Different World" ran for six seasons and became a cultural touchstone for millions of viewers. Now, a sequel series has brought those familiar hallways back to life on Netflix.

The new series, released in September 2026, elevates the educational experiences of a new generation of Hillman students while also bringing back iconic characters from the original show.

Gardner says the format strikes the right balance between old and new.

"I think what they did was they created a format that included today's situations, and they used the old school format to combine with it," he said.

He believes the show's message — one of unity, perseverance, and love — will resonate with millions of new viewers.

"God doesn't wake you up for nothing. He wakes you up for a reason," Gardner said.

And for a man who has spent his life turning feeling into melody, the hope is simple.

"I hope it stays on for the next 10 years, really, because it's going to be tremendously educational to a whole lot of people," he said.



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