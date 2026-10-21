Richmond man charged with abduction after allegedly tying wife to chair to watch football

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was arrested and charged with abduction after allegedly tying his wife to a chair in the basement of their home.

Sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents that one reason why 64-year-old Terry Ward did was so that he could watch football upstairs.

Richmond police responded to the Ward's Maplewood Ave. home near Byrd Park on the night of Sunday, Oct. 11.

"When I arrived on scene, [name redacted] stated that her husband had tied her to a chair with tape in the basement," a police officer said in a criminal complaint filed in Richmond court. "Terry stated that he did indeed tied his wife [name redacted] to a chair and place[d] her down in the basement."

Police noted the alleged victim had marks and tape markings around her arms. She told police she was restrained for between 30 and 45 minutes.

Virginia Statewide Incidents reported Ward is due back in court on Nov. 10.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.