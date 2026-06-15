Police ID man killed in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A died from his injuries after a South Richmond shooting late Friday morning, police confirmed Monday afternoon.

Investigators were called to the 3400 block of Lawson Street around 11 a.m. to find a man down in the roadway.

A man, who police identified as Tekjuan Jarrett, 27, of Henrico County, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jarrett died from his injuries on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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