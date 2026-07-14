Richmond community's lone playground is in disrepair. How Swansboro hopes to transform Southside green space.

RICHMOND, Va. — The playground at Swansboro Elementary School on Richmond's Southside is deteriorating and in need of a major renovation.

Plywood boards cover a slide and a bridge due to structural issues. Vandals set some of the equipment on fire, melting the plastic.

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Swansboro West Civic Association Treasurer Steve Marzolf said the association came together with the goal to enhance and renovate the lone green space in their neighborhood.

"When we first got here, we recognized there wasn't really a place for people to hang out. We would see people sitting on milk crates at the local convenience store," Marzolf said. "We want to just to be able to hang out and talk and chat and we wanted a place where they could just be a community."

"What the school wants more than anything is a new playground because the one that we have is in disrepair," Marzolf said.

Sydney Gary, a mother of a 2-month-old girl, avoids the playground altogether.

"Outside of this playground area, the closest green space that we would feel comfortable taking our kid to is Forest Hill Park," Gary said. "To get there we have to cross over Midlothian Turnpike, which is not fun."

The desire to renovate the property comes at a time when Richmond Public Schools is working to make up a nearly $9 million shortfall after the state budget came in below expectations.

Marzolf said the group recognizes the city's financial challenges and is focused on identifying outside sources of funding to make the project a reality.

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The association first received a $20,000 grant from Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to hire engineering firm Timmons Group.

Five public hearings were organized, and the firm designed a final master plan based on community feedback.

The plan lays out a vision for transforming Swansboro Park into a larger community gathering space centered around recreation, safety, and accessibility.

The proposal includes new playgrounds, a splash pad, walking trails, a half basketball court, outdoor fitness equipment, picnic areas, a community garden, an orchard, and public art celebrating the neighborhood's history.

The plan also calls for more shade trees, improved lighting, and security features after residents identified safety as a top concern. Community surveys last year showed the most requested additions were playground equipment, water features, walking trails, and spaces for families to gather.

"I'd like to have my daughter come here and not feel like I have to be on my toes, like making sure she's not going to a certain part of the playground because there's a hole in it, or it's burnt down," Gary said. "So, definitely utilizing the playground, but also utilizing more of the open space to wander and roam and explore."

The project must first receive approval from the Board. The association will introduce the plans to the Facilities and Vacant Property Committee in August.

Stephanie Miller Rizzi, who represents the neighborhood in the 5th District and chairs the committee, issued a statement in support of the effort.

"Their design thoughtfully prioritizes both inclusivity and sustainability. Through extensive community engagement, they have garnered broad community support for the project and are actively fundraising to help make it a reality. We look forward to partnering with them to bring this renovation to fruition for the benefit of our children and the entire Swansboro community," Rizzi said.

Marzolf said he hopes Gary's daughter could play on a new playground set in the next few years.

"They deserve a safe playground to explore," he said.

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