Families who lost loved ones in nursing homes demand reform

RICHMOND, Va. — For nearly a decade, Tracey Pompey has been fighting for better care in Virginia's nursing facilities.

Her fight began after the loss of her father in 2015.

Pompey said her father was in a Henrico County nursing facility for a short-term stay when, just five days later, he was found face down on the floor of his room.

"I was a nursing assistant for 26 years, so I already knew what goes on in nursing facilities," Pompey said. "But I'm just like, well, the community needs to be aware that this is happening."

In 2020, Pompey founded Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities to raise awareness about what she said are problems with abuse, neglect and staffing in long-term care.

Now, she's bringing families, caregivers and advocates together for the ROAR Walk for Long-Term Care Reform on Sunday, September 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Life Church RVA-North on 3601 Dill Road.

ROAR stands for Respect, Oversight, Advocacy and Reform.

Pompey said traditional advocacy hasn't been enough, and she wants families and the broader community to demand accountability from nursing facilities and lawmakers.

"One of the things that people — I get it — people don't want to speak up because of retaliation," Pompey said. "It takes the community to join together."

Janet Payne is volunteering with the organization after her own experience caring for her mother.

Payne said her mother spent five years in a local nursing home and fell 31 times during the last three years of her life. Her final fall caused a brain bleed that Payne said led to her death.

"I never want anybody to go through what I did," Payne said. "I'm never going to give up on fighting for what changes need to be made."

Both women said staffing is a major concern, and they believe stronger staffing requirements could help improve care.

Pompey said those requirements should also take into account the different needs and medical conditions of nursing home residents.

Organizers said the walk will be one mile, with a half-mile option in the parking lot. People who don't want or aren't able to walk can still attend and support the effort.

There will also be resource vendors, guest speakers, snacks and water, along with activities highlighting families who have lost loved ones or are currently caring for someone in a nursing facility.

A red wheelchair carrying pictures of loved ones who died in a nursing home will be highlighted at the event.

"We want you here," Pompey said. "We need you here."

Organizers said the goal is to give families not only an opportunity to speak out, but also information and resources they can use after the walk is over.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.