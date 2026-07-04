Suspect in custody after man stabbed on West Broad Street, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed along West Broad Street in Richmond on Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to investigate in the 2700 block of West Broad Street around 3:30 p.m., according to online emergency communications logs.

The man was stabbed at the corner of Summit Avenue and West Broad Street, sources told Burkett. They said his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.