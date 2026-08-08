Man shot while driving in South Richmond apartment complex; crash pushes parked car into building

RICHMOND, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times while driving in the Stratford Hills apartment complex area on Richmond's south side, causing a crash that damaged a parked car and an apartment building.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Tremont. Police say the man was shot multiple times while driving a sedan near the Stratford Hills apartment complex off Forest Hill Avenue. He fled south on Tremont before crashing into a parked car. The impact pushed the parked car into the corner of an end apartment.

Public utilities crews shut off gas to the building following the crash. Engineers assessed the apartment damage while forensic investigators photographed the scene and collected evidence. Richmond Fire also responded.

The man was taken to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alyssa Holliman, who has lived in the South Richmond apartments for the past few years, said it was the first time she had witnessed violence like this.

"I had taken the trash out, as I was walking back towards the apartment, hear a pow, pow, pow, pow," she said.

Holliman described the chaotic scene that followed.

"Went back in the apartment, came back out, Richmond Police come flying around," she said.

Thunderstorms complicated the investigation as officers worked in the rain.

"It's very tough just to see the police even have to be out here working in the rain to deal with such foolishness," Holliman said.

Detectives said they believe many people in the area may have witnessed the car traveling down Tremont and are asking for information. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by texting a tip through the P3 app.

WTVR

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.