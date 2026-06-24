Police ID man killed in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man who died from his injuries after being shot in South Richmond on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the the Belt Atlantic complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after noon.

Steven Johnson, 44, of Henrico County, was suffering from a gunshot wound. Johnson was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.



Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Det. B Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Steven Johnson to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube