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'Spritz garden' sprouting up next door to Morty’s Market & Deli in Richmond

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Richmond BizSense
Morty’s Market &amp; Deli at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond.
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Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The long-vacant building next door to Morty’s Market & Deli has four walls but no roof. That’s no problem for Jay Bayer and Adam Stull. The co-owners of the nearly year-old Northside deli at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd. are planning to expand into the adjacent roofless building to create an open-air dining and patio area for Morty’s.

Bayer said he’s been referring to the planned expansion as Morty’s “spritz garden,” or a European piazza-style seating area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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