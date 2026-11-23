RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond Public Schools principal is leaving her position this week.

Rebecca Petrey of Southampton Elementary announced that her time at the school will end on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

She wrote in a letter, "When I joined Southampton two years ago, I could not have imagined just how much this school community would come to mean to me. Together, we have built a strong foundation for continued growth by focusing on student attendance, early literacy, a positive school culture, and meaningful opportunities for students to thrive." You can read the full message here.

Richmond Public Schools extended their thanks for her time.

RPS said an interim principal will be announced to the Southampton community on Monday, Nov. 23.

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