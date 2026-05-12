American climber Shelley Johannesen, with Richmond roots, killed in Mount Makalu avalanche

RICHMOND, Va. — American climber Shelley Johannesen was killed in an avalanche Monday on Mount Makalu in Nepal, CBS News reported citing officials.

Johannesen, 53, is the co-founder of Utah-based outfitter Dash Adventure and was once married to VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin.

Johannesen and McLaughlin are the parents of three adult children.

Dash Adventure co-founder Dave Ashley posted Johannesen died in his arms.

"I am heartbroken to share that my beloved Shelley Johannesen passed away in the early morning hours on Nepal’s Mount Makalu on Monday 11 May," he posted. "She died in my arms high on the mountain due to injuries sustained from an avalanche at approximately 24,000 feet. Shelley was not just an incredible person, but lived her life with no limits chased her passions around the world. I am still trying to understand this loss, any my heart goes out to her family at this time."

Johannesen last posted on Instagram April 17 from the Makalu Base Camp.

"I’m so grateful to be here in Nepal," she wrote.

In a May 5 Facebook post, Johannesen commented about the climb she and her team were about to make.

"There’s been a LOT of patient waiting for this weather window at Makalu Basecamp. By far the most challenging part of the expedition to date - emotionally and physically. Good news is the winds have subsided and we are healthy and ready to go as a team!" she posted. "This is going to be a tough climb. Different than Everest and I’m excited for the opportunity to see/experience/feel what I have to offer this mountain."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.