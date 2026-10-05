Seven hospitalized following GRTC bus crash on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven people are hospitalized currently following a crash along Midlothian Turnpike involving a GRTC bus.
According to Virginia Statewide Incidents, the crash happened at around 6:00 p.m. in the 7800 block of Midlothian Turnpike. A vehicle reportedly struck the back of the Greater Richmond Transit Company bus, which was at a bus stop at the time of the crash.
Seven victims were taken to local hospitals, though officials tell Virginia Statewide Incidents that the injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
Motorists traveling eastbound along Midlothian Turnpike should expect delays as crews continue working to clear the scene.
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