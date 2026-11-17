RICHMOND, Va. — A former manager at Secret Sandwich Society in Richmond said he and about 30 other employees are still waiting for money they are owed weeks after the restaurant abruptly closed.

Carter Campbell, who worked as a manager at the restaurant on East Grace Street, said employees were told they would be paid after the restaurant shut down. But he said those payments never came.

Campbell said the restaurant had been busy and doing good business.

“We were quite busy, so I didn't understand,” Campbell said. “I don't understand why they can't make it a priority to pay us.”

The former manager said employees first began experiencing delays in their paychecks before the restaurant closed. Eventually, he said kitchen employees refused to continue working until they received their money.

A Facebook post announced the closure on October 22.

“The Secret Sandwich Society restaurant in Richmond, VA is independently owned and operated by a licensee. We have terminated its operators’ authorization to use the Secret Sandwich Society name and branding, and that dispute is pending in court,” the post read.

According to Campbell, employees were initially told they would receive their outstanding pay on Oct. 26. When that date arrived, he said they were informed the payments could not be made but were still being worked on.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the restaurant owners, Michael and Nicole Sloane and their Society Hospitality LLC group, took over running the location in 2022.

In a statement, Michael Sloane told CBS 6 that "We are actively working to resolve, and committed to ensuring that every employee is paid in full."

"We sincerely regret the delay in meeting the final payroll obligations of Secret Sandwich Society in Richmond. We recognize the hardship this has created for individuals and families who worked hard on behalf of the restaurant," he wrote.

A message obtained by CBS 6 from Society Hospitality LLC to affected employees at the time of closure said “We recognize that outstanding wages are overdue and understand the hardship this delay has caused our employees and their families.”

The message said the restaurant closed because it “was no longer financially sustainable,” and payroll would be distributed by the “end of day Monday, October 26.”

Campbell said he’s owed more than $2,000 and another anonymous employee said they’re owed $2,800.

Campbell said the missed payments have put some former coworkers in difficult financial situations, including people worried about paying rent and supporting their children.

“Some of the people I work with are in a much worse situation,” Campbell said. “They're people facing eviction. They're people that have kids that are worried about their kids.”

A spokesperson with Virginia Department of Labor and Industry said there are steps an employee can take if they aren't paid by an employer.

"DOLI accepts and investigates claims for unpaid wages when an employee alleges that they were not paid because their employer is financially insolvent or their employer is otherwise refusing to pay its workers. In addition, workers who believe that they are owed unpaid wages may wish to explore filing a civil proceeding against the business and/or its owner(s). Pursuant to Virginia's payment of wage law, Code of Virginia § 40.1-29, an employee may bring an action for unpaid wages individually, jointly, with other aggrieved employees, or on behalf of similarly situated employees as a collective action," the spokesperson said in an email.

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