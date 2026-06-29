Scott's Addition raises funds for its first permanent public park

RICHMOND, Va. — More than a dozen businesses in Scott's Addition are hosting fundraisers throughout the summer to raise money for the neighborhood's first permanent public park.

In April, Kevin and Christie Berry announced they signed a letter of intent to part-gift, part-sell 3420 Norfolk St., the former Christie's Fine Gardening and Creative Landscapes, to the Capital Region Land Conservancy.

The Berrys purchased the property at Norfolk and Belleville Streets in 2012 for $241,000. It was recently assessed at $1,777,000.

Richmond couple donates land for new park in Scott's Addition

The Capital Region Land Conservancy intends to pay $600,000 for the property. The Berrys will donate the balance of the value.

Pizzeria Mungo and ZZQ/Eazzy Burger donated directly to the fundraiser, while the Greater Scott's Addition Association committed $5,000 to bring a permanent park to the booming entertainment district.

Studies show a direct correlation between urban vegetation and neighborhood temperatures, with Scott's Addition being one of Richmond's hottest areas.

To secure funding, 13 Greater Scott's Addition Association businesses are hosting fundraisers from July through September.

July fundraising events:

All month — Christie's Garden-Mosa at Moore St. Cafe

Thursday, July 9 — Buskey Cider

July 10-12 — Don't Look Back - Triple

Sunday, July 12 — Brunch at River City Roll

Saturday, July 18 — Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop

Tuesday, July 21 — Harry's at the Hofheimer

Thursday, July 23 — Parlay at Graybo's

August fundraising events:

All month — Christie's Garden Mule at Reservoir Distillery

Wednesday, Aug. 5 — Reservoir Distillery Happy Hour

Thursday, Aug. 6 — The Veil Brewing Co.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Pinky's

Thursday, Aug. 27 — Ballast

September fundraising events:

Sunday, Sept. 6 — Brambly Park Plant a Park Fest & Christie's Garden Pop-Up

Wednesday, Sept. 30 — Bingo Beer Co. hosts the autumn GSAA Neighborhood Social

Follow @scottsaddition on Facebook and Instagram for the full calendar of events.



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