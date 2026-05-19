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How this 12-story Richmond hotel is going to change the look of Scott’s Addition

Scott’s Addition hotel
Richmond BizSense
Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony was held at the former Hardee’s site where the 12-story hotel will soon rise.
Scott’s Addition hotel
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RICHMOND, Va. -- The first hotel to join the Scott’s Addition boom is officially under construction and set to take a prominent city crossroads to new heights.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the 12-story, dual-brand hotel that Shamin Hotels is developing at 921 Myers St., a 1.3-acre parcel that for decades housed a Hardee’s off Arthur Ashe Boulevard just north of Broad Street.

City and state officials including Richmond Mayor Danny Avula and Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery joined CEO Neil Amin and other Shamin staff and supporters for the ceremony that kicks off a two-year construction project led by general contractor Thomas Builders.

Amin put the project cost at more than $100 million and touted the hotel as filling a missing piece in Scott’s Addition’s development pie. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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