Grandmother's legacy inspires Richmond thrift shop serving Jackson Ward: 'She’d be stunned'

RICHMOND, Va. — Sarah Lee Pulliam's home was a sanctuary for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and neighbors in her Charlotte County community.

Four years ago, her granddaughter Tonya Pulliam founded Sarah's Den Thrift Store and Unique Resource Center, inspired by her grandmother's generosity and after noticing a gap in services for the homeless or underemployed population.

The nonprofit is located at 24 East Broad Street in Historic Jackson Ward.

"When I was a kid growing up, the safest place in the world for me was her den," Tonya Pulliam said.

Sarah Lee was known for hosting extraordinary Sunday dinners for her family and close friends and was a mentor and role model to young people before she died in 2017.

"We decided we're going to name it Sarah's Den to pay our respects to her. We hope that when you walk into the doors here at Sarah's Den that you feel that same sense of respect, family, community, and safety when you come here," Pulliam said.

Pulliam said they offer hope to people in tough situations — a quick bite to eat from their pantry, an article of clothing from their free rack, or mentorship to a foster child aging out of the system.

"What we also do is help people for the move forward in the future, and we do that through our social work internship program, and through our internship and mentorship program for young people," said Crystal Romero-Wolverton, Sarah's Den site director.

Nonprofit vice chair Theresa Baker recalled the moment a woman in recovery showed up in need of an interview outfit. Sarah's Den organized what she needed and the woman was given the job.

"We find the folks that come through here aren't looking for a handout, they're looking for help — like really looking for help," Baker said. "You want to extend a helping hand to the people in the community that need it."

The nonprofit also hosts a hot meal the first Saturday of the month with Bridge Church of Mechanicsville, where the need continues to grow.

"When we first started doing this a couple of years ago, we could count about 50 people that were in the line. Now we're serving 140 meals," Pulliam said.

Pulliam reflected on what her grandmother would say about the work being done in the community.

"She was a very humble woman. She'd be stunned to know that her name lives on, but she would also be very proud because everything that we're doing here is exactly what we got in her home as a kid," Pulliam said in tears. "It's love. It's love, and I know that she would be just amazed by that."

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