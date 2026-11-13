Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Richmond News

Richmond's Salvation Army winter shelter opens today, offering overnight space for up to 106 adults

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 13, 2026
Posted
Add WTVR as a Google Preferred Source

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's winter shelter season is underway. The Salvation Army's Inclement Weather Shelter is now open, offering overnight space for up to 106 single adults.

The shelter runs through April 15, operating daily from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Additional surge shelter and warming center capacity will be available when extreme cold weather conditions warrant.

Families needing shelter can visit the Community Resource and Training Center on Chamberlayne Avenue.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA