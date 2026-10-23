RPS Love Market returns to help Richmond families with food, clothes and health services

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools is bringing back its RPS Love Market, offering families free food, clothing and health services as the need for assistance continues across the city.

Clark Springs Elementary was transformed into a farmers-market-style shop Friday, where families could pick up fresh produce, nonperishable food and donated clothing.

The market began last November in response to the government shutdown. Superintendent Jason Kamras said the district brought it back because many families are still struggling with rising costs.

“We know that so many families with cuts to SNAP benefits, are really struggling right now with inflation where it is, gas prices where it is,” Kamras said. “It's hard to put food on the table. It's hard to get clothes, and so we're really trying to meet all those needs.”

The market is organized by RPS' Office of Culture and Climate, Feed More and community volunteers, including RPS teachers and staff. The VCU Women’s Tennis Team also showed up to help.

This year, the district expanded its offerings to include clothing for the entire family, flu shots and dental services for students.

Kamras said the clothing boutiques were designed to give families a shopping experience that feels welcoming and dignified. The stores feature donated, lightly used clothing and shoes, with dressing rooms available.

“It's not just about making sure that the clothes are available, but doing it in a dignified way that feels no different from going into any store,” Kamras said.

The market also provides fresh produce, including apples, oranges, carrots and potatoes, along with nonperishable food items.

Kamras said all 450 family appointments were quickly filled, with additional walk-ins possible.

He said the response highlights the need for support in Richmond.

The RPS Love Market will be held every third Friday of the month at Clark Springs Elementary. The next market is scheduled for November 20.

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