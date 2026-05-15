Hundreds of Richmond Public School students get free eye exams, glasses at wellness event

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of Richmond Public School students received free eye exams and glasses at an event Thursday morning.

The event was a collaboration between VSP Eyes of Hope and the Virginia Optometric Association, held as part of RPS's High School Wellness Day. The Eyes of Hope mobile clinic brought more than 20 eye doctors from the association to the Safe Center at Clark Springs to provide the exams.

Many students were also able to receive prescription glasses on site.

Nita Van Stralen with VSP Eyes of Hope said the need among high school students is often greater than people might expect.

"Always does kind of surprise me how many kids we see that are high school age that need glasses that have never had an eye exam, that have never had either access to it because they can't afford to go get it done, or they just didn't know their vision was off, so they have never had it," she said. "So this is usually a pretty life changing thing for kids."

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