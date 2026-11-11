Richmond Public Schools says data from recent cybersecurity attack may now be on the dark web

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools says data accessed in a recent cybersecurity attack may now be on the dark web.
Suspicious activity was detected on the RPS network on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The school district went offline as a precaution.
In an announcement shared Monday night, officials confirmed they are working with law enforcement to find out what, if any, data was exposed.
RPS says this does not mean your personal information was definitely affected.
As a precaution, the district is offering free credit monitoring to staff, students and families.
Leaders say they will share updates as they learn more.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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