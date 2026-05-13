Woman found dead in woods in Richmond's Northside; investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a wooded area in Richmond's Northside, according to police.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Rosedale Avenue at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday.

First responders found a woman in the woods behind an apartment complex, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Major Crimes Det. J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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