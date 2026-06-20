Richmond artist paints live at Lewis Ginter for Juneteenth: 'All about just celebrating us'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond artist Ron Stokes celebrated Juneteenth the way he knows best — with a paintbrush in hand and people all around.

Stokes painted live at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond for their annual Juneteenth Community Day on Friday, working on a piece that features a young girl holding a heart-shaped balloon and standing on top of the world.

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"For me, that piece really talks about how the world is," Stokes said. "She has the world in front of her, she could do anything be anything, as long as she believes in herself and leads with love."

A California native, Stokes has spent the last decade in Richmond creating and curating spaces for underserved artists to shine. He says that mission grew out of a gap he saw in the city.

"There was a time where there were no Black galleries in the City of Richmond, and no one was looking to showcase our work, and that's what really led me to doing the things that I do," Stokes said.

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Stokes says being an artist is not something he chose — it is something feels called to do.

"I kind of almost thrive painting around people," Stokes said. "It always tends to work its way into your painting."

For Stokes, creating a piece of Black art for others to experience on Juneteenth is an honor. He says the painting does not need to depict a specific moment from history to carry the spirit of the holiday.

"Whether it's a direct painting about a story from Juneteenth or just a story of us, I think it is a Juneteenth painting, and it's all about just celebrating us," Stokes said.

As people gather to mark the holiday, Stokes says he hopes everyone finds their own way to feel free.

"I really hope that everyone finds joy, and in their way. For some people, it's sitting at home, for some people it's having a barbecue, for some people it's getting out and taking in and celebrating with everyone," Stokes said.

Stokes will also be at the Jubilation in June event in Richmond on Saturday. More of his work and live painting can be seen there.

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