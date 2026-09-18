Richmond's Code Refresh faces timeline concerns as city attorney flags October deadline

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula's administration is pushing to present the final version of Code Refresh — a major rezoning project aimed at expanding housing options and affordability — to City Council by October 13. But the timeline is drawing scrutiny from city leaders.

3rd District Councilwoman Kenya Gibson invited the mayor's team to Thursday's district meeting to answer questions from her and the public about the revamp of the 50-year-old zoning code.

"Economic development is not a bad thing, but we wanna make sure that those services, those things that are coming are gonna be a benefit to the people," Gibson said.

The mayor and Kevin Vonck spent more than an hour answering questions, many of which centered on long-term impacts and cost to residents.

However, one point not addressed at Thursday night's meeting was a concern Gibson has previously raised at a City Council meeting about the mayor's desire to have the plans finished by October 13.

"They need to make sure that that that the document has been vetted um and so my my goal, my thing to do is I just want the public to know I want the discussions to be out there so people know what's going on and I think we're stronger for it," said Gibson.

City Attorney Laura Drewry shared her own discontent with the deadline in an email sent to council and the mayor. She said in part:

"The Mayor's Office has requested that Code Refresh be introduced on the October 13th Council meeting. Please note this office has not received a finalized draft from the administration. Until a complete text is delivered, a comprehensive legal review cannot start. This office has not agreed that date is feasible, and it was identified without our consultation," Drewry said.

CBS 6 reached out to the mayor's office Thursday evening asking whether they planned to extend the timeline and was told by a spokesperson that a response would be sent soon.

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