Man dies after stabbing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after a stabbing on Friday night, according to Richmond police.

Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., an officer was at an accident scene at Midlothian and Carnation when they were approached by a man who had been stabbed.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.



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