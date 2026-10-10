Man dies after stabbing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after a stabbing on Friday night, according to Richmond police.
Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., an officer was at an accident scene at Midlothian and Carnation when they were approached by a man who had been stabbed.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.
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