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Richmond Police investigating, after girl shot in foot

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 27, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 27, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A juvenile girl was shot in the foot in Richmond early Thursday morning, according to Richmond police.

Richmond Police officers said they were called to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Blvd. around 1:27 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of a person shot.

Officers found the girl with an apparent gunshot wound to her right foot. She was sent by ambulance to a local hospital. Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The Richmond Police Department's Major Crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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