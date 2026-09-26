Richmond police shoot one while responding to domestic situation in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — One person is hospitalized following Richmond police shooting a man in South Richmond on Friday night.

According to Crime Insider sources, officers were responding to a domestic situation near 4679 Southwood Parkway when the man allegedly brandished a weapon and officers fired.

Richmond Police Chief Edwards said two officers fired their weapons during the incident. Police had been at the location of the shooting for approximately 50 minutes prior to shots being fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital for an injury to the leg. He is listed in stable condition at this time.

A weapon that allegedly belonged to the victim was recovered at the scene.

The name of the victim hasn't been released but Chief Edwards says he expects him to face charges.

Both officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is procedure during officer involved shootings.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.