Richmond police investigating shooting that sent man to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — One man is hospitalized following a shooting in the 1200 block of St. John Street on Wednesday night.
According to the Richmond Police Department, at 7:09 p.m., officers were called to the area for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult male who hasn't been identified, with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
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