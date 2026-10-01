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Richmond police investigating shooting that sent man to the hospital

Richmond police investigating shooting that sent man to the hospital
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RICHMOND, Va. — One man is hospitalized following a shooting in the 1200 block of St. John Street on Wednesday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at 7:09 p.m., officers were called to the area for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult male who hasn't been identified, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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