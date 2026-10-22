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Richmond police say juvenile shot overnight

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 21, 2026
Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 21, 2026
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that they said injured a juvenile.

Officers said around 2:17 a.m. Thursday morning, they were called to the 6200 block of Hull Street Road. There, officers found a juvenile victim. That victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation has led to the 3200 block of Snead Rd.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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