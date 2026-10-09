Richmond Police respond to shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after being shot multiple times in south Richmond late Thursday night, RPD confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The shooting occurred around 10:03 p.m. at Everett Street and 11th Street, where police say officers found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit remain on scene investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. Both reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.