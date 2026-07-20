Inside the RVA's World Cup fever: 'Richmond has really shown up'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond ranked 8th in the nation for World Cup viewership, according to Nielsen data provided by Fox Sports, as fans across the city gathered to watch the tournament's final game between the world's top two ranked teams — Spain and Argentina.

Spain substitute Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute of extra time to deliver the decisive blow, pouncing on a bouncing ball in the box and burying a left-footed shot just under the crossbar. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, had managed to hang on and force extra time despite Spain dominating possession and shot attempts throughout the match. It is Spain's 2nd World Cup title, following their first championship on July 11, 2010.

Watch parties were held across the country, including in Richmond. The Richmond Kickers hosted a series of free World Cup viewing parties throughout the tournament at City Stadium, where fans gathered around a 65-by-35-foot big screen to watch the matches together.

'Brought everybody together': Richmond celebrates Spain's World Cup win

For Irving Pacheco, a Manchester area resident who attended his first event at City Stadium, it was the atmosphere — not just the soccer — that drew him in.

"Honestly, the company — I'm not really that big of a soccer fan or a football fan, but having people that are into it kind of makes the experience a little bit more enjoyable," Pacheco said.

Pacheco said the crowd appeared to be split between the two teams, with a slight lean toward Argentina.

"We saw a lot of Messi fans and Messi jerseys," Pacheco added.

Pritha Khanal, who attended the watch party rooting for Spain, said the energy at City Stadium was unlike anything else.

"It's electric. You have your team, you can root for them," Khanal said.

Khanal said her love of the sport grew through the people around her.

"There's a lot of loyalty behind football and it's really awesome," Khanal said.

Khanal said Richmond's embrace of the World Cup left a lasting impression.

"I think that Richmond has really shown up for the hosting of football and soccer and the World Cup in general and I've just been so amazed by it," Khanal said.

Phil Tate attended the final with his children after a previous watch party experience brought him back for more. Despite being briefly evacuated due to lightning during halftime, Tate said the experience was well worth it.

"This is a really cool environment. It brings the world together and it's one language that everyone speaks, which I really appreciate," Tate said.

Tate had high praise for Argentina's Lionel Messi, even in defeat.

"Messi is the GOAT. It's amazing to see him play, the way he dribbles the ball, the way he sets up plays — he's a point guard. He's the Tom Brady of soccer," Tate said.

Tate said Spain's dominance throughout the match was no surprise.

"They attacked the ball. They didn't give Argentina any time to mess around with it and play. The pressure was real," Tate said.

When asked whether he would return for future watch parties at City Stadium, Tate did not hesitate.

"Hell yeah. Absolutely. It's a great atmosphere," Tate said.

Jas Karan said the tournament has had a unifying effect on the city.

"A lot of good games, a lot of fun and I think it's brought everybody in the city together. Everyone in America is starting to know what soccer is really about and how big it is," Karan said.

CBS 6 also hosted its own watch party for the final game, bringing colleagues and families together to share in the moment — just as the World Cup has brought the world together. A number of the station's award-winning photojournalists and investigative reporter Melissa Hiploit showed up to the station on their day off to watch the final.