Richmond Folk Festival 2026 announces first round of musical acts

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Folk Festival will celebrate its 22nd year with a mix of international and American performers when it returns to downtown Richmond's riverfront Oct. 9-11.

The free three-day event announced its first nine artists Tuesday, showcasing its commitment to cultural diversity with acts ranging from Korean traditional mask dancers to Caymanian kitchen dance musicians.

Among the headliners are: The Chuck Brown Band, pioneers of Washington, D.C.'s go-go music scene, and Chicago blues legends Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials. International acts include Insun Park & Generals from Seoul, South Korea, who blend traditional Korean mask dance with rock music, and the Swanky Kitchen Band from Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

The lineup also includes Baltimore tap dancers Brinae Ali Quartet, Texas mariachi group Mariachi Mariposas, Irish musicians Reverie Road, Tennessee bluegrass artist Wyatt Ellis and country performer Agalisiga "Chuj" Mackey from Oklahoma. Additional artists will be announced throughout the summer.

"We couldn't be more excited that this celebration will provide a sneak peek into the transformation of Brown's Island," said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond. "This gathering, along with Brown's Island, shares such a special place in Richmonders' hearts, and this is going to be one to remember."

More than 30 performing groups will take the stage across six venues, continuing the tradition as one of Virginia's largest cultural events. The gathering typically draws thousands of visitors to celebrate American roots music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food.

Volunteers will serve as the backbone of the event, contributing to roles ranging from beverage sales to safety operations. Three- to four-hour shifts support the local arts and music community.

The event will take place on Brown's Island. While construction continues, the island will be ready to host two stages and vendors during the weekend.

Hours are Friday 6:30-10 p.m., Saturday noon-9:30 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.

The Richmond Folk Festival is produced by Venture Richmond Events in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts, Virginia Humanities, Center for Cultural Vibrancy, Children's Museum and the City of Richmond. More information is available at www.richmondfolkfestival.org.

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