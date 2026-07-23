Richmond ranks No. 2 on list of fastest-growing metro areas for jobs and new talent

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond ranked No. 2 on a new list of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country for jobs and new talent, according to data from LinkedIn.

The list, published Wednesday, draws on data for metro areas with fewer than 2.5 million LinkedIn members. Augusta, Georgia, claimed the top spot, with Reno, Nevada, and Sarasota, Florida, coming in third and fourth, respectively.

The list calls Richmond's location "strategic" and highlights the city's lower cost of living compared to other East Coast metros.

"With its strategic location between Washington, D.C. and the Southeast, Richmond offers a robust local economy and lower cost of living than many other East Coast metros — drawing more new residents than anywhere else in Virginia," the list reads. "The metro is also emerging as a key market for major tech infrastructure, with four undersea fiber cables converging in the region and data center investment flowing in from companies like Meta and Iron Mountain."

The top hiring industries in the Richmond area are credit intermediation, hospitals and healthcare, and higher education, according to LinkedIn.

The region's top employers are Capital One, VCU, and VCU Health.

Flex work availability in the Richmond metro is listed at 11.9% remote and 11.4% hybrid.

The median income is $64,585, and the average home listing price is $553,215.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.