Richmond fashion show aims to empower domestic violence survivors

RICHMOND, VA- A survivor of domestic violence is organizing a fashion show in Richmond to help others heal and reclaim their confidence.

Teresa Steele knows firsthand the pain of domestic violence. Now, she's channeling that experience into something powerful — a runway show designed to raise awareness and lift up survivors.

"I'm a survivor from domestic violence, and a lot of my female friends, they are survivors," Steele said.

Steele's journey has been anything but easy. As a new mother, she endured a violent attack that left her with life-altering injuries.

"So my child father had punched me in my face and my neck had cracked in 1 millimeter," Steele said.

"I had to learn how to walk again. I had to learn how to write my speech sometimes is off," Steele said.

Years later, the mother of 4 is focused on helping others find their footing as she continues her own healing.

"I wanted to open up a platform so they could feel comfortable and bring their confidence back and know that love don't hurt," Steele said.

The D2V Fashion Show is set for Oct. 10 in Richmond — a date that falls within Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event will feature 47 models and 15 designers, many of whom have a personal connection to the cause.

"A lot of them have parents or friends, loved ones that witnessed that, and they was like, you know what, we know it's not right and you're doing something like this. I want to be part of this," Steele said.

Steele hopes the entire community will come out to support what she describes as a day of fashion, fun and freedom.

"You can still be beautiful inside and out, no matter what you're going through," Steele said.

"You have to keep speaking up and you have to let them know love don't hurt, it's time to go," Steele said.

She said she's also thankful to groups like the Carol Adams Foundation, Safe Harbor, the Petersburg Police Department and YWCA for supporting the mission.

Steele is still seeking sponsors for the event. Her contact information is listed below and the ticket purchase details are linked.

teresasteele60@yahoo.com

