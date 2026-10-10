Richmond Crusade for Voters celebrates 70 years, honors Wilder and longtime chaplain

RICHMOND, Va. — A packed room of members, supporters and elected officials gathered Thursday evening to celebrate 70 years of the Richmond Crusade for Voters’ work in voter education, voter registration and community advocacy.

The organization held its 70th Anniversary Banquet on Oct. 8 at Cedar Street Baptist Church in Richmond. CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels emceed the evening, which serves as the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

Founded in 1956, the Richmond Crusade for Voters is one of the city’s oldest civil rights organizations. Its founding mission included helping implement the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, which declared racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional.

Seven decades later, the organization continues to educate and register voters while supporting candidates who advocate for minority businesses and justice issues.

Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, the nation’s first elected African American governor, delivered the keynote address. A Richmond native, Wilder served as Virginia’s governor from 1990 to 1994 and is a distinguished professor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

Richmond Crusade for Voters President Bryce Robertson presented the President’s Awards to Wilder and Delores Murray, the organization’s chaplain.

Murray has been a member of the Crusade for more than 40 years. In addition to delivering the evening’s invocation and benediction, she helped support the fundraiser by selling 19 banquet tickets — more than any other member this year.

The gathering also drew Congressman Bobby Scott, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, state Sen. Louise Lucas, Richmond Mayor Dr. Danny Avula and members of Richmond City Council.

Avula and McClellan offered greetings, and Delegate Rae Cousins introduced Wilder before his keynote address.

Music accompanied the celebration throughout the evening. Marsha Meekins & Company performed, and vocalist Desiree Roots sang the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The anniversary brought together longtime members and community leaders to recognize the organization’s history and support its continuing efforts to help Richmond residents participate in the democratic process. For more information on Richmond Crusade for Voters or to register to vote go to Richmond Crusade for Voters

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