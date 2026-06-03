Richmond couple arrested by U.S. Customs in Niagara Falls for illegally possessing guns

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Richmond couple was arrested in Niagara Falls for possessing unauthorized handguns, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB).

CPB said a 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both United States citizens, were stopped when a narcotics detector dog alerted officers to their vehicle.

During a secondary inspection, officers found personal-use marijuana and two loaded guns.

After checking the National Crime Information Center database, officers determined the couple both unlawfully possessed a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm and a Smith & Wesson Equalizer 9 mm pistol in New York.

The couple did not have the pistol permits required to possess handguns, officials said.

“Our CBP K-9 officers and their detector dogs are trained to detect and intercept illegal activity at our ports of entry,” said Acting Port Director Sharon Swiatek of the Area Port of Buffalo. “These arrests, along with our strong cooperation with the New York State Police, help us enforce firearm laws, keep unlawfully possessed and untraceable guns out of our neighborhoods, and support the overall safety of our streets.”

Both the man and woman were taken into custody by CPB officers. The guns, ammunition and magazines were turned over to the New York State Police for prosecution on felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

CPB did not identify the couple.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube