Budget move brings future of Richmond Coliseum into focus

RICHMOND, Va. — The future of the shuttered Richmond Coliseum became clearer when Virginia budget negotiators reached an agreement on a new two-year budget last Friday.

The budget sets aside $15 million for the "demolition of the Richmond Coliseum."

The most recent plans called for a new hotel, housing, and retail to sprout up from the dormant site at 7th and Leigh street in downtown Richmond.

The Coliseum closed in 2019 after nearly four decades as Richmond's largest venue to host concerts, sports, and special events like the circus, monster trucks and ice skating shows.

Richmond Coliseum: Can the city finally get it right?

Previous Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's attempt to redevelop and re-brand the area as Navy Hill died in Feb. 2020 when Richmond City Council voted down the plan 5-4 citing financial risks to the city and a lack of transparency by the project's developers among numerous other concerns.

State lawmakers are expected to vote to approve the budget this week.

What would you like to see happening at the old coliseum property?

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.