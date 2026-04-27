Richmond is re-writing city codes. Planning director Kevin Vonck explains what that means for your community.

RICHMOND, Va. -- In his fifth year at the helm of Richmond’s planning and development review department, director Kevin Vonck is in the midst of drafting the first update in half a century of the city’s zoning ordinance – a 2-year process called Code Refresh.

The third and potentially final draft is targeted for release in coming weeks, following the latest round of feedback from the second draft that Vonck’s team of city planners and consultants are using to refine the new code and zoning map.

The years-in-the-making update stems from Richmond 300, the 20-year master plan adopted in 2020 that recommends future land use in the city through 2037, its tricentennial. Where Richmond 300 recommends future land use, the zoning ordinance rewrite would make that land use possible, while also updating and fine-tuning the substance of the ordinance that largely dates to the mid-1970s. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.