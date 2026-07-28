Richmond City Council approves referendum for 1% sales tax for school renovations

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council on Monday night approved a referendum for a 1% sales tax that leaders say will fund renovations of Richmond Public Schools.

The tax would apply to most purchases, with exemptions for medicine and groceries. Leaders say it would raise more than $47 million in its first year.

Richmond proposes sales tax vote to fix $1 billion school repair backlog

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the funds would be spent transparently.

"My commitment to you as superintendent of the school system is that as we create a new facilities plan, that would be the roadmap for how to use those funds, that it will be done transparently, and we will aim to be as efficient as we possibly can with every single dollar to ensure that every child gets the very best chance to be in a modern facility," Kamras said.

Councilwoman Reva Trammel calls the proposal an insult to taxpayers. According to reporting by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Trammel is calling for a four-cent reduction in real estate taxes, which she says would save taxpayers $120 per year, while Avula's plan would save that same taxpayer $30.

The next step will be for the Richmond Circuit Court to order an election for Richmonders to vote on the proposal.

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