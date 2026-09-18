Richmond airport opens doors to service dogs in training with Helping Howls program

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond International Airport opened its doors Friday to more than half a dozen service animals in training, giving the dogs — and their owners — a chance to navigate the airport environment before their first real flight.

The event was organized with help from Helping Howls, a service animal training organization. The dogs and their handlers worked through the full airport experience, including ticketing, TSA screening, and walking the terminal, so the animals could get familiar with the sights, sounds, and demands of air travel.

Amanda Strukus was among those taking part in the training with her service dog in training, Clarke.

"Honestly the amount of people, there is lots of standing and waiting so that is something that I do not like about traveling or going to the airport."

Clarke is being trained to help Strukus manage her anxiety. The dog is learning to provide physical comfort and practical assistance when Strukus needs it most.

"She lays on me and she helps bring my heart rate down. She can help find a chair for me when I get dizzy."

Strukus said the training opportunity addressed something she had been thinking about for a while.

"That was one of the things I was stressed about in the future is having to do this for the first time."

She said she is looking forward to what Clarke will mean for her travel experience going forward.

"So yeah, I'm looking forward to having that as a part of my travel experience with her."

Strukus said the work with Clarke goes beyond basic commands.

"We work on public access skills and test training and obviously basic obedience to get her to the point where she'll be able to be my full-fledged service dog."

Troy Bell with Richmond International Airport said the real airport environment offers something no training facility can replicate.

"You really can't replicate in a training environment, what we have the airport. The unique sounds all the people through here, the noises."

Bell said that familiarity with the environment is a key benefit for both the animals and their trainers.

"You want to travel with a certain level of confidence, so you want to understand what the environments like, so that's a big value for the trainers and the pros today having one through the airport."

Bell also highlighted recent improvements the airport has made to better accommodate service animals. Both concourses now have indoor service animal relief areas.

"We have in the terminal areas in both concourses service animal relief areas so its like an indoor restroom especially for visitors like canines like we have today, as well as the ones we've had outdoors for years. The one in concourse A is ready to go and B, the permanent one, just opened up last month."

Jordan Delmonico was also part of Friday's training with her service dog, Nova, who is still in the early stages of her development.

"Nova is still in training, so we're excited to see what she becomes."

Nova is being trained to assist Delmonico with her epilepsy. Delmonico said having a service dog has transformed her daily life.

"Before I had a service dog I didn't have my drivers license I didn't live independently and there was a lot of fear and anxiety of an episode happening and now with a service dog by my side I have the extra reassurance that… If I don't have myself, if I don't got me they do."

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