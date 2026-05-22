Richmond High School for the Arts students will learn asynchronously for remainder of school year

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond High School for the Arts students will learn asynchronously for the remainder of the academic year ahead of their move to the school's new campus in the fall, according to a social media post from Richmond Public Schools on Friday.

Students have been learning remotely due to flooding caused by damage to the HVAC system. RPS says the damage has been repaired, but after considering the cost of full repairs and plans to open the new school building in the fall, leaders opted to continue asynchronously for the next week.

Construction for the new school building will be sped up, and RHSA students will start there on Aug. 24, rather than moving in mid-September as originally planned.

"We are thrilled to welcome the RHSA community into a new, state-of-the-art home for learning, creativity and growth," the social media post says.

RHSA students will use Clark Springs for end-of-year exams.

Students will be contacted with specific exam dates and will take the bus to and from Clark Springs, leaders say.

"We know this is a bit of an abrupt end to the school year, and we will be in touch shortly about opportunities for students, staff and alumni to gather, celebrate and honor the memories made in the previous building—and of course, to celebrate our new beginning— this June," the post says.

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