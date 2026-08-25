New program helps Richmond teachers get free required training

RICHMOND, Va. — As Richmond Public Schools students return to the classroom, a new partnership is helping teachers and staff get required emergency training without having to pay out of pocket.

Over the summer, Richmond Education Association, Richmond Public Schools and the Richmond Fire Department launched RFD C.A.R.E.S., which stands for CPR, First Aid, Response and Emergency Skills.

The program provides RPS teachers and staff with free CPR and first aid certification training. The certification is required to maintain a Virginia teaching license.

REA started the program to help reduce the financial burden on educators, who can otherwise pay between $50 and $150 for CPR certification.

Ashley Bland, REA’s Teacher and Leader Pathways Specialist, said those costs can add up, especially for educators who are early in their careers.

“Then you have fees for any of the professional study courses that you need, so those could be hundreds of dollars each. When you think about the cost of transitioning to the career or even early career starters, it can stack up.,” Bland said.

The financial burden is higher for teachers this year as RPS no longer covers vision insurance, said REA board member Cory Adkins

“ Some people cannot afford it. Some people work a second job simply so they they can provide some supplies to their classrooms or pay for these additional course the additional coursework,” Adkin said.

REA said the training is also about making sure educators are prepared to respond to emergencies.

“We always want to be prepared for not only our students but anyone who enters an RPS building,” Adkins said. “Any emergency could happen at any time.”

RFD Chief Jeffrey Segal said the partnership brings together public agencies to provide teachers with training they need at no cost, while also improving safety beyond the classroom.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said student safety is the district’s top priority and the training gives staff and families greater peace of mind.

The program began in May, and more than 100 teachers and staff members have participated in the free training so far.

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