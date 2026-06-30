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Why these friends decided to open new Richmond restaurant and bar Cicada’s

Joshua Litchford, Michael Kaplan and Henry Preston
Cicada’s via Richmond BizSense
Joshua Litchford, Michael Kaplan and Henry Preston
Joshua Litchford, Michael Kaplan and Henry Preston
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RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of restaurant industry vets are looking to bring some added buzz to Shockoe Slip. Joshua Litchford, Henry Preston and Michael Kaplan are preparing to open Cicada’s, a new restaurant and bar at 1316 E. Cary St., a space that was the former longtime home of City Dogs and most recently the short-lived Queens Comfort. Each of the partners’ resumes is filled with stints at local restaurants. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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