Why these friends decided to open new Richmond restaurant and bar Cicada’s

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of restaurant industry vets are looking to bring some added buzz to Shockoe Slip. Joshua Litchford, Henry Preston and Michael Kaplan are preparing to open Cicada’s, a new restaurant and bar at 1316 E. Cary St., a space that was the former longtime home of City Dogs and most recently the short-lived Queens Comfort. Each of the partners’ resumes is filled with stints at local restaurants. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.