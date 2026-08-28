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Crews begin removing Confederate statues from Capitol Square in Richmond

Crews begin removing Confederate statues from Capitol Square in Richmond
WTVR
Crews begin removing Confederate statues from Capitol Square in Richmond
Crews begin removing Confederate statues from Capitol Square in Richmond
Crews begin removing Confederate statues from Capitol Square in Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. — Crews could be seen working to remove three Confederate-linked statues from Virginia's Capitol Square on Friday morning after a state senator introduced legislation to remove them earlier this year.

Watch: Virginia senator proposes removing Confederate statues from Capitol Square: 'It's embarrassing'

Virginia senator proposes removing 'embarrassing' statues from Capitol Square

The statues depict Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, two-time Virginia Governor and former Confederate General William "Extra Billy" Smith — whose second term as governor came at the end of the Civil War — and Confederate Army surgeon Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire.

Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) introduced legislation earlier this year to remove the statues. His bill was one of a handful targeting Confederate iconography brought to the General Assembly this year.

Though the bill died, lawmakers revived the issue in the budget and allocated money for the removals.

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Local News

General Assembly targets Confederate iconography in new legislative push

Cameron Thompson

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