RICHMOND, Va. — Radio One Richmond is collecting toys this weekend to help local families give their children a brighter holiday for the 23rd year in a row.

The radio group kicked off a four-day live broadcast and toy drive at the Walmart at 2410 Sheila Lane. Anissa Turner Randolph, director of marketing for Radio One Richmond, said the goal is to get shoppers and the community to pitch in.

"Whatever you can afford,come and pack our pods so we can bless families for our toy drive this year," Randolph said.

The drive runs Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Folks can stop by the station tents, give a shout-out and donate a toy.

Randolph said the need is greater than ever because of the economy.

"You may have a family who works a 9-to-5, but all their money goes to bills and household essentials, so they can't get toys for their families," Randolph said. "So just being able to give back to your neighbor, to the person that you may work with, that is what our radio stations are about."

Randolph said the toys go straight to local children.

"When you get a toy and you give it to us, it's going right into the hands of a little boy or a little girl this holiday season," Randolph said.

The drive has been a holiday tradition in the community for more than two decades. Randolph said it started as an effort by Miss Community Clovia, and the station partnered with her to keep it going. She said the drive stayed strong through the pandemic and changes in the economy.

In past years, the drive has collected new, unwrapped toys, books and clothing for hundreds of local families who pre-register to receive them. Organizer Clovia Lawrence has said the drive also helps children who have experienced trauma or domestic violence, or who have a parent in jail.

Lawrence has said she started the drive because of what she saw growing up.

"When I grew up, I had wonderful Christmases," Lawrence said in 2022. "I was a part of a school system where kids didn't have Christmas at all. No toys under the tree... So I swore, just as I was blessed, I want to be a blessing to other children."

People who want to help can bring a toy to the Walmart at 2410 Sheila Lane during the drive. Radio One stations include iPower 92.1 FM, KISS-FM 99.3/105.7 FM, Praise 104.7 FM and THE BOX 99.5/102.7.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.