Richmond Animal Care and Control offering $4 adoptions Friday to celebrate July Fourth

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is reduced adoptions on Friday, July 3 to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats will be available for just $4.

The promotion is offered on Friday only during the shelter's operating hours, from noon to 6 p.m.

Click here to see a list of adoptable pets.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube