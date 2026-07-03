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Richmond Animal Care and Control offering $4 adoptions Friday to celebrate July Fourth

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 3, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is reduced adoptions on Friday, July 3 to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats will be available for just $4.

The promotion is offered on Friday only during the shelter's operating hours, from noon to 6 p.m.

Click here to see a list of adoptable pets.

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