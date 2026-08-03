Virginia State Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in Richmond neighbor's backyard

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police is searching for a suspect after a pursuit Monday afternoon in the Richmond area, according to a news release.

The news release says the investigation began when a firearm belonging to a VSP special agent was stolen during a vehicle break-in.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect linked to an older-model Toyota Camry. State police said the suspect also has multiple warrants from several jurisdictions.



The vehicle was located traveling on Midlothian Turnpike and a trooper initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then the driver fled and a brief pursuit followed.

State police said the Toyota then ran off the road, crossed a ditch and came to a stop in a neighbor's backyard. The driver got out of the car and ran away.

"No property was struck or damaged other than the suspect vehicle," state police said.

Virginia State Police Aviation and the Richmond Police Department assisted with a search, but the suspect was not located. A description of the suspect was not given.

The vehicle was processed by VSP and the stolen firearm was recovered.

Charges are pending against the suspect, who was not identified.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.