Richmond senior affordable housing development opens in Swansboro neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A new affordable housing development for seniors opened Monday in Richmond's Swansboro neighborhood.

City leaders, including Mayor Danny Avula, joined the Project Homes organization to unveil the new apartments during a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon at 2100 Bainbridge Street.

The building features 83 units of age- and income-restricted apartments.

Avula said the development addresses a critical need for older residents.

"We know that many of our older adults are struggling to stay in housing, struggling to find housing. So this just creates an incredible opportunity for more seniors to find a place to be in a neighborhood that, maybe they've lived in for a long time, and every unit, particularly subsidized units, matter a ton right now."

The new apartment building was created using grants from the city. Virginia Housing says fundraising will help keep rent low for senior residents.

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